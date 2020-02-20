If you’re wondering how people are going to vote in the Democratic primaries, ask yourself: who do you want to see up on a stage, facing off with Donald Trump?

With each passing Democratic debate this question is the one that lingers, bouncing around voters’ brains and sticking in their memories. Is there a German word for that little hit of pleasure you get from watching a political figure you despise get thoroughly roasted by his opponent, especially if that opponent is a woman? Well, there should be. Let’s call it Trumpenfreude.

Each of the Democratic debates thus far have served as an audition of sorts as to who, if given the mantle of the Democratic nominee, will be able to take their Republican opponent to task. And if last night’s debate in Nevada is any indicator the answer to that question is, without a doubt, Elizabeth Warren.