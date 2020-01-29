With the Iowa caucuses just days away, Elizabeth Warren is leaning in on the issue that has continued to loom over her presidential candidacy – her so-called “electability”.

The question of gender might have been – in Warren’s words – “hidden”, but it has always been lingering under the surface, from being told to “smile more” to being grilled by voters about whether she can beat president Donald Trump.

“People always ask in different ways,” Warren explains to NBC News. “They ask about it. I’m glad to talk about it right up front.”