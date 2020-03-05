Elizabeth Warren has dropped out of the 2020 Democratic presidential race and Twitter is heartbroken

“The largest, most diverse presidential field in American history has winnowed down to a 77-year-old straight white man, a 78-year-old straight white man, and Tulsi Gabbard,” political reporter Scott Bixby said.

Even before Super Tuesday, Warren faced mounting pressure to drop out of the race. Many people accused her of splintering the progressive vote with Sanders, and thus, paving the way for a Biden victory. However, given Warren’s voters were largely made up of highly-educated professional women who were drawn to her as a politician, it is not necessarily the case that they will align themselves with Sanders going forward.

Many of her supporters have already expressed their disappointment over the outcome. Writer and lawyer Jill Filipovic said: “This is so heartbreaking, and it feels so damn personal. How many times, in how many contexts, have we seen a smart, competent, dynamic woman who is so head and shoulders above everyone else in the room get ignored or pushed out? How many times have we wondered was I that woman?”