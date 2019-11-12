What Warren so perfectly pointed out was that telling women to smile more, or criticising them for being too angry, reinforces the sexist idea that women should be as quiet and unassuming as possible.

Thankfully, Warren doesn’t have any time for being either quiet or unassuming, and rightfully so. And she’s far from alone in standing up to this kind of criticism. Ocasio-Cortez was criticised for not being “warm” enough at Trump’s State of the Union Address earlier this year. Her response? “Why should I be ‘spirited and warm’ for this embarrassment of a State of the Union? Tonight was an unsettling night for our country. The president failed to offer any plan, any vision at all, for our future. We’re flying without a pilot. And I’m not here to comfort anyone about that fact.”

When sexist trolls criticised Larson for not smiling enough as Captain Marvel, she had the perfect response: “Breaking news: You can be you. That means you can smile or not. You can be strong in the ways you want to be. You can own who you are. If anyone tells you different don’t trust them.”