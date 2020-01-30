Elle Macpherson shuts down plastic surgery speculation in powerful post

As we’ve stressed time and time again, there is so much more to women than the reflection that stares back at them from a bathroom mirror. We are more than our appearance, than the sum of our physical parts. And yet, even in 2020, we still find ourselves measured against some warped standard of beauty, no matter what the context.

The tabloids will continue to churn out articles which point out our lumps and bumps, our grey hairs, our cellulite until… well, until we stop engaging with these headlines. In the meantime, it’s up to us to make a positive change.

So what do we do if we really don’t like another woman’s physical appearance – be it her sartorial choices, her hair, her weight, her age, her face? Well, you know the answer by now: if you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all.

It’s that or we all, as previously suggested, make like Amy Poehler and start shouting the phrase, “Good for you, not for me” from the rooftops. Because these six little words don’t just champion kindness (and, boy, does this world need a lot more of that right now): they also celebrate both difference and an assertion of self, making them the ideal response to someone else’s life choices.

With that in mind, I suggest we all write those on a post-it note and stick it somewhere we can see it when we wake up every morning. And if you decide not to? Well, good for you, not for me, I guess!

Fair warning, though: if I see you trolling, you better bloody believe I’m going to call that injustice out. Peace.

Images: Getty