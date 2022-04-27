“I hope to change people’s minds”: Ellie Goldstein on pushing boundaries in the fashion industry

Ellie Goldstein isn’t afraid to chase her dreams. At the age of five, she knew she wanted to be a model, and in 2020, she made history as the first model with Down syndrome to feature in a campaign for Gucci Beauty.

“I felt honoured to be picked by Gucci,” she tells Stylist. “The shoot was a lot of fun. My make-up was minimal because it was a shoot for a new mascara, but I got to wear two outfits – one was a black dress with a white panel on the front with blue gems on it, and the other was a top and matching trousers with diamante-encrusted GGs all over it. The whole thing was just amazing.”

Since starring in that campaign for Gucci, Goldstein has gone on to star in campaigns for Adidas, Victoria’s Secret and George – but despite all of this success, Goldstein doesn’t use her off time to enjoy some (well deserved) rest.