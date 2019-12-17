Good samaritan Ellie Goulding helps stricken driver in London collision
- Anna Brech
Singer Ellie Goulding is the sort of person you’d want around in an emergency, as a London incident this week proves.
When you’re involved in an emergency, you never know quite how you’re going to react until you’re in the moment.
Luckily for everyone, singer Ellie Goulding is the kind of person that leaps into action when required.
The singer came to the rescue of a driver on the A40 in London yesterday, after his car was spun sideways by a Royal Mail lorry and shunted along the busy thoroughfare.
Footage on social media shows a Volkswagen GTi being pushed down the road by the vehicle, whose driver was unaware that the collision had taken place.
Goulding’s chauffeur Guy was one of a number of motorists who tried to capture the lorry driver’s attention, and alert him to what was happening.
After the lorry came to a stop, the singer was among the first to respond to the scene. She got into the damaged Volkswagen to check whether the man within was OK.
Goulding later shared news of the incident to her 14 million followers on Instagram, in a stories update (above).
She also revealed that most other drivers continued on past, and expressed concern over the reaction of others.
“I can’t believe the first instinct of the other drivers who got out was to instantly start filming on their phones and shout abuse at the poor shocked driver [of the lorry], not even checking the other driver was okay,” Goulding noted in another update. “What on earth.”
London transport police confirmed that no-one was injured in the collision, and no arrests were made.
Goulding is not the only good samaritan willing to pull her weight in the celebrity world. Jennifer Lawrence once rushed to the aid of a woman who collapsed outside her home in Santa Monica, while Tom Cruise stopped at the scene of a hit-and-run victim, and later paid her medical bills when it emerged she was uninsured.
Meanwhile, Sheridan Smith showed that animals also deserve our kindness when she pulled over to rescue a bull that had broken free in Lincolnshire, and was at risk of being hit by traffic.
