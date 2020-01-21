Elliot Benchetrit still thinks he was right to ask that girl to peel his banana for him

While Benchetrit took a break from his match against Dmitry Popko at the Australian Open last weekend, a ball girl handed him a banana to eat. He looked at her and signalled for her to peel it for him. The girl rightly turned to the umpire with a confused look on her face. Was this tennis player really asking her for peel a banana for him to eat? Yep.

The umpire, John Blom, interjected to tell the tennis player off. Benchetrit then had to take the banana and *shock shock horror horror* peel it himself.

But Benchetrit has now spoken out about the situation, insiting that it was taken out of context on social media. He has also revealed that the umpire told him the girl was “not your slave”.