When Fennell began to ruminate on the second season of Killing Eve, all she could think about was Paris. That’s where the series finale left viewers, reeling, in Villanelle’s swanky Haussmannian sun-trap of an apartment where Eve stabbed the assassin in the stomach. When the second season opens, Villanelle roams the streets of Paris as she comes to terms with her new, injured reality.

One of the early scenes of that first episode sees Eve lurch from Villanelle’s flat and straight into a corner store where she buys handfuls of candy in a daze.

This, Fennell has said, was something she remembers distinctly from her Paris days. “Whenever I was riding a terrible hangover back in the day, the first port of call was I had to get my hands on some candy as soon as possible,” she told InStyle. “If I had to kill a man, I would get it.”