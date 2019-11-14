People

This is why Emilia Clarke won’t be Googling reviews for Last Christmas

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
Emilia Clarke Last Christmas

Last Christmas hits cinemas this weekend, but Emilia Clarke won’t be reading any reviews about her first festive film. Here’s why. 

Christmas season has officially started, thanks to the first round of Christmas adverts and festive films. Leading the way on the film front is Last Christmas, a feel good rom com starring Emilia Clarke, Emma Thompson and Henry Goulding. It tells the tale of cynical Kate (Clarke) meeting the optimistic Tom (Golding), who tries to bring back her Christmas cheer. However, in the process, he discovers a deeper side to Kate that very few others know…

You may also like

Christmas TV 2019: All the incredible film and TV specials we’re looking forward to this December

The film is released on Friday (15 November) and the reviews so far have been mixed. Hello! has called it “the Christmas film of the decade”. But a less flattering Rolling Stone review compelled director Paul Feig to respond: “We can’t win everybody over but we will continue to try! I swear all of our hearts were in the right place. Can our one star at least be a really really big star?” And, here at Stylist, our reviewer praised Michelle Yeoh’s turn as Santa for being an underrated star performance in the film.     

Last Christmas: Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding are the stars.

But one person who won’t know about any of this feedback is the film’s leading actor, Clarke.

Speaking to BBC News, she revealed why she never Googles or reads reviews of her performances.

“I don’t look at them at all. It’s partly drama school training, and then you do a bit of theatre, and it’s just not helpful,” she explained.

“The way I see it, right, is that I stopped Googling myself within a year of Game of Thrones happening. Because I was like, ‘I don’t need to know what people think about the size of my bottom, thank you so much.’

You may also like

Emilia Clarke finally responds to Game of Thrones backlash: “I felt truthfully sad”

Clarke then added: “And then when you stop Googling yourself, you then stop reading reviews. If someone says something really good, if you get a 15 million-star review, someone will tell you, and if you get a ‘one-star coal in the rectum’, someone’s going to tell you!”

(This was a reference to a line used in the aforementioned Rolling Stone review.)

Want to be the first to hear about our exclusive reader competitions, offers and discounts? Sign up for the Competitions + Offers email

You’ll have to wait until the weekend to review Last Christmas for yourself, but don’t expect Clarke to give a fig about what you think.

Images: Getty 

Topics

Share this article

Author

Hollie Richardson

Recommended by Hollie Richardson

People

Emilia Clarke has an emotional message for fans raising money for her charity

The anti-Season 8 petition has been hijacked for good.

Posted by
Pip Cook
Published
People

Emilia Clarke just explained why she said no to THAT Fifty Shades of Grey role

The Game of Thrones actor was originally in talks to star as Anastasia Steele

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Books

Emma Thompson, Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman to share stories in Last Christmas book

Memories of Christmases past, present and future.

Posted by
Sarah Shaffi
Published
Christmas

Was Vanessa Hudgens’ new Netflix Christmas romcom inspired by Outlander?

The star of The Princess Switch is back on the streaming platform with a new festive film, and it has a familiar premise.

Posted by
Grace Allen
Published
Life

The best films to watch on Netflix this Christmas, whatever your mood

Whether you want romance, nostalgia or full-on Christmas cheese, we've got you covered

Posted by
Moya Crockett
Published
Stylist Daily