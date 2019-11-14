This is why Emilia Clarke won’t be Googling reviews for Last Christmas

But one person who won’t know about any of this feedback is the film’s leading actor, Clarke.

Speaking to BBC News, she revealed why she never Googles or reads reviews of her performances.

“I don’t look at them at all. It’s partly drama school training, and then you do a bit of theatre, and it’s just not helpful,” she explained.

“The way I see it, right, is that I stopped Googling myself within a year of Game of Thrones happening. Because I was like, ‘I don’t need to know what people think about the size of my bottom, thank you so much.’