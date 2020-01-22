Emilia Clarke’s advice on self-love and kindness is an absolute must-read

Sometimes, it’s easier to be kinder to others than it is yourself. Thankfully, Emilia Clarke is well versed in the art of self-compassion.

Here, she shares her tried-and-tested tips with Stylist readers. Enjoy!

ACCEPT YOUR EMOTIONS

“Everyone has a nasty [internal] voice. I think the technical term is a ‘persecutory superego’. I call mine Steve. But everybody has a nice voice too. It says, ‘If you feel you want to cry, fucking cry. If you want to rage, get that pillow and scream into it.’ Accept those emotions, don’t try and push them away. And when your nasty voice is being unkind, listen out for your nice voice, which will say, ‘Why have you got to be so mean, why can’t you just be kind?’’’