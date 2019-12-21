Today, Clarke has a policy whereby instead of taking selfies she offers to sign her autograph instead. The reason being, she explained to Ware, it leads to a more meaningful interaction for both herself and the fans.

“When you do that,” she said, “you have to have an interaction with that person, as opposed to someone just going, ‘Give us a selfie, goodbye.’ It turns into, ‘what’s your name? Who am I making it out to? Then you have a chat and you’re actually having a truthful human-to-human thing, as opposed to it being this other thing that probably isn’t nice for them and isn’t nice to you.”

Clarke isn’t alone in moving away from selfies, especially in the world of mega-fandoms. In recent months, both Harry Potter star Emma Watson and Star Wars actor Daisy Ridley have spoken about their choice to refuse selfies.

“For me, it’s the difference between being able to have a life or not,” Watson told Vanity Fair. “If someone takes a photograph of me and posts it, within two seconds they’ve created a marker of exactly where I am within 10 meters. They can see what I’m wearing and who I’m with. I just can’t give that tracking data.”

Ridley’s reasoning, as per The Sunday Times, was similar: “I’m not a big photo taker, and I don’t want everyone to immediately know where I am. I know people share [their selfies] immediately, so I’m very aware of privacy in that way… I usually [tell fans]: ‘I’m really sorry. Not today.”