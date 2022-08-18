A TV executive tried to justify describing Emilia Clarke as a “short, dumpy girl”, but there’s no excuse for sexism
- Christobel Hastings
At a recent premiere for House Of The Dragon, a TV executive described Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke as a “short, dumpy girl”. But despite an apology justifying the remark, there’s never any excuse for criticising a woman’s body, writes Christobel Hastings.
Another day, another entry in the long, enraging canon of men making unsolicited comments about women’s bodies. Today, the internet is absolutely spinning with the news that Patrick Delany, the CEO of Australian television company Foxtel, branded Emilia Clarke a “short, dumpy girl”.
We’ll pause here to let you catch your breath.
As reported by Vanity Fair, the incident went down like this: while attending the premiere of the new prequel series, Delany gave a celebratory speech ahead of the screening by talking about the original Game Of Thrones series and what his first impressions were.
According to Vanity Fair, there was an audible gasp after that insult was dispatched, and there’s really no need to explain why.
Game Of Thrones fans will know, of course, that Emilia Clarke’s iconic character Daenerys Targaryen walks through fire during the series, so there’s no mistaking who Delany was referring to.
Worse yet, though, Foxtel then tried to justify Delany’s appalling remark with a statement that reads very much like a non-apology.
Per Crikey, a Foxtel spokesperson told the publication said that the comment was “meant to be self-deprecating”. The statement reads: “The aim was to convey that for him, Games Of Thrones was something very different for television in 2011 and that Emilia Clarke went from relatively unknown to one of the most recognised and most-loved actors in television and film.
“On behalf of Mr. Delany, the Foxtel Group apologies if his remarks were misunderstood and caused any offense,” the statement concluded.
From where we’re standing, there isn’t anything remotely funny about joking about a woman’s body, not in this situation or any other. If Delany was really attempting to be “self-deprecating”, why on earth make disparaging comments about Clarke’s appearance rather than making himself the butt of the joke for his ignorance about the fantasy series?
Clearly, Delany’s comments had nothing to do with a genuine attempt at humour, and bringing up Emilia Clarke at the premiere of a brand new series in which she has no involvement is frankly bizarre. It reads as a cheap, sexist shot from a man who, sadly, has probably used this lame excuse for a joke many times before and wanted to get more mileage out of it. To be so pitifully unaware that his joke was simply gross body-shaming is unfortunate for Delany, but his comments really do highlight how the objectification of women in the public eye is as pervasive as it ever was.
In any case, we’re sure Clarke won’t lose any sleep over it.
