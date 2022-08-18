Unfortunately, this impromptu trip down memory lane didn’t result in Delany waxing lyrical about his love for the show or how excited he was for House of the Dragon. Instead, the CEO said: “I was like, ‘What’s this show with the short, dumpy girl walking into the fire?’”

According to Vanity Fair, there was an audible gasp after that insult was dispatched, and there’s really no need to explain why.

Game Of Thrones fans will know, of course, that Emilia Clarke’s iconic character Daenerys Targaryen walks through fire during the series, so there’s no mistaking who Delany was referring to.