It’s hard to keep on top of everything that’s happening at the moment. Alongside those now familiar worries about the coronavirus pandemic and the health of our loved ones, we’re now being forced to bear witness to the unfolding drama of the Dominic Cummings situation.

At a time when our minds were already struggling to process everything, it’s safe to say the drama and debate of a political scandal was definitely not what we needed – especially when it comes to trying to make sense of all the complicated statements and lengthy monologues that come with it.

Now more than ever, what we need is clarity – and that’s what made Emily Maitlis’ opening speech about the Cummings situation on the latest episode of Newsnight so important.