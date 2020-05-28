However, this wasn’t the end of the whole debacle. After it was revealed that Maitlis would not be presenting last night’s episode of Newsnight, a number of high-profile journalists and public figures have come forward to throw their support behind Maitlis and her words on the Cummings situation.

And although it was speculated that Maitlis had been removed from the show while investigations into the impartiality breach took place, Maitlis herself later revealed she had asked for the night off – but that didn’t stop people taking to social media to express their concern about the situation.

“Just want to say that I think Emily @Maitlis is a brilliant journalist who is never scared to trample on anyone’s political allegiances in search of the true context,” wrote author and mental health advocate Matt Haig. “She is rare and a national treasure.”