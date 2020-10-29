The big question that remains, however, is why the man Trump now lambasts as a “wacko” and a “sick puppy” refused to testify at the president’s impeachment process last year. After all, he had some of the best access to the president and was in an excellent position to describe any political wrongdoings.

Instead of being a witness, however, Bolton chose to monetise his allegations against Trump in a $2million book deal.

It’s exactly this issue that Maitlis pinned him down on during her interview this week, as the two went head-to-head in a combative exchange on Newsnight.