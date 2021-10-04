Blurred Lines has already been condemned by UK charity Rape Crisis for “reinforcing rape myths” and banned from over 20 British universities’ student unions for lyrics that “undermine and degrade women”. Pharrell has since admitted he is “embarrassed” by the lyrics and that it “caters” to sexist culture. Thicke, however, told the BBC in 2013 that such criticism is “ridiculous”.

Ratajkowski, now 30, says in her book that, while alone on the Los Angeles set, Thicke approached her from behind and groped her naked breasts.

“Suddenly, out of nowhere,” she writes, “I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger’s hands cupping my bare breasts from behind.

“I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke. He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set. [The director, Diane Martel’s] voice cracked as she yelled out to me, “Are you okay?”

She writes that the incident made her feel “naked for the first time that day” but that she was “desperate to minimise” what had happened.

“I pushed my chin forward and shrugged,” she says, “avoiding eye contact, feeling the heat of humiliation pump through my body. I didn’t react — not really, not like I should have.”