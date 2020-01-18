Eminem, rap’s white sheep, is no stranger to outrage — particularly thanks to his twisted alter-ego, Slim Shady. But a track on the rapper’s new album, Music To Be Murdered By, might finally push him over the edge of cancelled.

The lyrics of the opening track, Unaccommodating, clearly reference the 2017 Manchester Arena terrorist attack when a bomb was detonated outside an Ariana Grande concert, killing 21 people.

Grande has not yet responded, but the mayor of Greater Manchester has already condemned the lyrics as “unnecessarily hurtful”.