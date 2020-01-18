Enimen's "hurtful" lyrics about the Manchester attacks have caused a serious Twitter debate
Harriet Marsden
The rapper is being criticised for his lyrics about the Manchester terrorist attack. But the album itself is more schlock than shock…
Eminem, rap’s white sheep, is no stranger to outrage — particularly thanks to his twisted alter-ego, Slim Shady. But a track on the rapper’s new album, Music To Be Murdered By, might finally push him over the edge of cancelled.
The lyrics of the opening track, Unaccommodating, clearly reference the 2017 Manchester Arena terrorist attack when a bomb was detonated outside an Ariana Grande concert, killing 21 people.
Grande has not yet responded, but the mayor of Greater Manchester has already condemned the lyrics as “unnecessarily hurtful”.
Music To Be Murdered By — tipping the hat to Hitchcock — is the artist’s 11th studio album. It dropped unexpectedly just after midnight on Friday, much like his last album, the outdated and quickly forgettable Kamikaze in 2018 (although fortunately less homophobic).
“It’s your funeral,” he tweeted.
The album features appearances from a wide variety of artists, from Ed Sheeran to Q-Tip, Young MA, Anderson and the late Juice WRLD.
The backlash is in full swing as #Eminemcancelled begins to trend. People were quick to condemn him for what they saw as tasteless, defenceless shockbait over the Manchester attack.
On the track, Eminem sings: “But I’m contemplating yelling ‘bombs away’ on the game / Like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting.”
The song, which features the sound of an explosion, also references the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
The mayor of Manchester, Andy Burnham, said in a statement to BBC News: “This is unnecessarily hurtful and deeply disrespectful to the families and all those affected.”
Figen Murray, whose son Martyn Hett was one of the victims of the attack, wrote on Twitter that the lyrics were “not clever” and “totally pointless”.
This isn’t even the first time that the 47-year-old artist has referenced the atrocity.
In a freestyle rap in 2018, he sang about a suicide bomber detonating his device after “seeing Ariana Grande sing her last song of the evening / And as the audience from the damn concert is leaving”.
One Twitter user pointed out the bizarre hypocrisy of having donated to the Manchester Arena victims’ fund, and helping to raise almost £2 million.
It’s a far cry from the tide-turning genius of his 1999 The Slim Shady LP — and the artist’s record sales have been on a downward spiral since his seventh studio album Recovery in 2010.
While his greatest success used to be in the vicious but witty parodying of hand-wringing, pearl-clutching liberalism, on this latest album Eminem seems to have become the very thing that Slim Shady once sent up.
The strongest track, Darkness, describes the 2017 massacre in Las Vegas but lands far more effectively, in a chilling and gruesome advocacy for gun control. The song casts Eminem as the shooter, Stephen Paddock, and references his own struggles with alcoholism by painting a portrait of an isolated mind unravelling.
The video ends with an impassioned plea to help change gun laws in America. But even this feels somewhat tone-deaf, the irony being that the character of Slim Shady was a homicidal, misogynistic lunatic hellbent on violence and anarchy and most likely pro-firearms.
Similarly, Those Kinda Nights featuring Ed Sheeran — and seriously, can we have a pop culture moment without the ubiquitous ginger? — lands like some sort of sexual harassment anthem.
It’s vague, confused and almost bizarrely out of place in post-#MeToo landscape.
Eminem’s songs have long been accused of sexism, misogyny and for seeming to advocate violence against women, but this time the formerly trademark acerbic satire is missing.
Eminem has rightfully earned a place in the annals of hip hop legend. Even on this desultory offering, his prowess as an MC and lyricist is evident. He even broke a his own rap-speed record on the track Godzilla.
But all in all, this album is all punch and no point: a middle-aged man raging against a world that no longer finds him relevant or even, for the most part, particularly shocking.
If this is Eminem all grown up, perhaps it’s time to retire. He may find a modern audience more unaccommodating than ever.
