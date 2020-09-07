Barnett has built up a reputation for a hard-hitting approach to interviews: so much so that a master in that field, Jeremy Paxman, named her as his favourite political interrogator.

Barnett says she’s not as theatrical as Paxman, though: “I think my tone’s actually quite polite”.

“I’m just not in that [political] world,” she told an interview with The Times last year. “I feel happy and safe to be on the listeners’ side, and ask what they want to know.

“[…] I haven’t always known all the parliamentary mechanisms, so I’m not thinking in Westminster terms, and that can lead to quite normal questions. And weirdly, sometimes normal questions are difficult for politicians to answer.”