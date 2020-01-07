How does Sex Education measure up to the shows you watched when you were younger?

I was very sheltered growing up, I was watching The Worst Witch and Tracy Beaker until I was like 15. I did secretly watch Skins when I was a bit older, but I never told my parents. It was scandalous. I was like, is this what it’s like in the UK? They’re taking drugs!

Did filming take you back to moments in your own teenage years?

All the stuff to do with coming of age, the awkwardness and the fear and the silliness and the love – those bits I can relate to. But the world that Sex Education exists within is very different to mine. Sex wasn’t something I was interested in at school or thinking about till much later [laughs]. I grew up in a very small town, it was very conservative. I went to a Catholic school, so it all felt quite protective, like a little bubble. It wasn’t until I left that I started making my own mind up about things and having my own opinions.

Why did you leave France?

When I was seven I said, “As soon as I’m 18 I’m moving to university in the UK.” But I didn’t realise how much of a trampoline uni would be for me. If I’d stayed in my town I would’ve been such a different person. I’m so thankful I was able to come to the UK and broaden my mind. Leeds University was a big old culture shock – from this tiny place in France to a big industrial northern town with loads of people from all around the world. It was so exciting, and I absolutely needed it.

That’s a big leap. What was driving you?

I think that when you have two or more cultures, it feels like you’re always asked to choose between them – you’re either French or you’re British. And I felt a pull towards the UK and to be British because that’s where a lot of great theatre and music is. I weirdly kind of rejected France for most of my life; I was like, they don’t get me, they don’t get my sense of humour. But now I’ve been in the UK for a few years I’m like, hmm, actually now I’m going to get a fringe and go to Paris as much as I can [laughs].