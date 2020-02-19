The first time I realised I was good at what I do…

Was when I started playing guitar. I can’t really remember a time when I couldn’t play, I just picked up a guitar and within a week I felt like I could do it. And then people told me I sounded good, and my parents encouraged me a lot. Also getting praise from the people who’d pissed me off in the past was motivating – that’s really bad but I’m being honest.

The first time I performed…

Was at an open mic in 2013. I played Paolo Nutini’s New Shoes and I couldn’t look at anyone. It was the most stressful moment of my life. Performing was traumatic every single time for, like, the next six months.

I’ve learnt to live a little more freely now, I don’t let my mind mull over the bad things that could happen. Also, I take a little bed to all my gigs and set it up in the dressing rooms so I can have a nap before I perform now. My band think it’s so funny.