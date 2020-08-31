Emma Roberts reclaims the narrative with low-key pregnancy announcement

Roberts’ simple post, short on both detail and hyperbole, is also a clear contrast to the sensational way in which celebrity pregnancies are often depicted by tabloid sites.

And it’s a subtle pushback, too, against the cliché that pregnancy is a time of unhampered joy and elation. While many women will experience it as that, others may struggle with perinatal physical or mental health issues. Or they want to avoid celebrating their pregnancies in a way that’s too blatant, in sensitivity to friends who cannot have children or are struggling to conceive.

Roberts’ restained announcement avoids the festishisation of pregnancy that we so often see in popular culture. And it also allows her to reclaim control – a small but significant win in an area that women frequently lose out on, whether that’s a fight for the right to abort or maternity discrimination.