Emma Stone is swapping film for television with a new Netflix series

Emma Stone may be picking up awards left, right, and centre for her role as Mia in La La Land, but she’s since confirmed that she’s about to take a break from the silver screen in order to pursue a career in television.

And who better to tackle her latest project with than her BFF, Jonah Hill?

Stone and Hill became firm friends on the set of 2007’s Superbad, in which the (then) fledgling actors played awkward love interests, Seth and Jules.