Emma Stone is swapping film for television with a new Netflix series
- Posted by
- Kayleigh Dray
- Published
Emma Stone may be picking up awards left, right, and centre for her role as Mia in La La Land, but she’s since confirmed that she’s about to take a break from the silver screen in order to pursue a career in television.
And who better to tackle her latest project with than her BFF, Jonah Hill?
Stone and Hill became firm friends on the set of 2007’s Superbad, in which the (then) fledgling actors played awkward love interests, Seth and Jules.
And now the pair have confirmed that they will be reuniting for a new Netflix series.
Maniac, written by Patrick Somerville, is based on the 2014 Norwegian series of the same title. The original show told the story of Espen, a man in his thirties who is loved by everyone. Every single day of his life is a party – and there’s no limit to what he experiences.
And, of course, things really are too good to be true. Espen is, in reality, a patient in a psychiatric ward.
Netflix’s retelling of Maniac will deviate from the original plot, although the main focus is the same; Stone and Hill will play patients living out their best fantasy lives as doctors and nurses around them attempt to bring them back to reality.
Cary Fukunaga is directing the project after being in charge of HBO’s True Detective for its first season, and filming will start shooting 15 August in New York City.
Stone and Hill’s reunion couldn’t be better timed. Just last month, Hill presented the Best Female Actor award to his pal at the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards.
While Stone was overwhelmed by the honour and struggled to make her acceptance speech, she had her friend on standby as she left the stage.
Hill made the most of the moment, as he almost missed seeing Stone win her Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or a Musical.
“That was really cool,” he told The Wrap’s Stuart Brazell. “I was in the bathroom and then I heard her name called and I ran out and stood in the back and watched her speak and it was really special.”
Stone is now a very strong contender to win Best Actress at the Oscar’s later this month where La La Land is nominated in 14 categories.
All 10 episodes of Maniac are set to appear on Netflix in 2018.
Images: Rex pictures