Multiple BAFTA, Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Emma Thompson is widely considered one of the best actors of her generation.

Whether she’s breaking our hearts as betrayed wife Karen in Love Actually, exuding practicality as Elinor Dashwood in Sense and Sensibility or teaching valuable lessons as Nanny McPhee, her infectious warmth shines through every character.

However, in a recent interview with The Times, Thompson shared that throughout her career, she had been repeatedly told she didn’t have “the right kind of body” for sex scenes.

“I’ve never really been offered sex scenes. As my mother said, I’ve basically played a series of ‘good’’ women. I do ‘cerebral,’” she said. “And I have also never conformed to the shape or look of someone they might want to see naked.”