Emma Thompson watches Love Actually every Christmas like the rest of us

Last month, Thompson also revealed that she would be having a gift-free Christmas this year to relieve the stress and expense of buying gifts.

“This year we’re going to have a sustainable Christmas, no gifts. No gifts so you’re not thinking in the run-up to Christmas ‘Oh what am I could to get Aunty Dora’,” she said during an appearance on Lorraine.

“You’ve not got that terrible thing of thinking you’ve got to spend all the money but also what are you going to get them because they’ve got everything – because some of us do have way too much.

“And then you just think we could go for a walk or we could all cook together. And if people want to bring something they can make bread sauce or something, that’s the sort of thing.”

Images: Getty