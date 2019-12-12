Emma Watson’s response to the “self-partnering” debate exposes a huge problem

One writer called it “the death of female liberation” and another said she was “cheering on Emma” for “admitting out loud” that she was happily single.

It begs the question: why did people care so much?

Watson has spoken out about many crucial women’s issues in her role as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador – on sexual harassment, confronting the patriarchy, acknowledging white privilege – but it’s these two words about her relationship status that made headlines around the world.

Sure, it can be reassuring to hear that high profile women like Watson go through the same motions as us mere mortals when it comes to relationships. Trust me, I get that.

But Watson was just saying the kind of thing that my girlfriends do every other week over Friday night cocktails. She wasn’t making a statement or pushing a new idea. She mentioned “self-partnering” as part of a much bigger interview. It wasn’t exactly ground-breaking stuff, so what was with the relentless scrutiny?