Emmys 2020: Daisy Edgar-Jones’s reaction to Paul Mescal’s nomination has left him “weeping”
Hollie Richardson
The nominations for the Emmy Awards 2020 have just been revealed, and Normal People’s Paul Mescal is up for outstanding lead actor in a limited series. Let’s take a look at the very excited and sweet reactions.
There were few perks that came with living in lockdown, but we can all agree that Normal People was one of them.
BBC Three’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s modern classic captivated record audiences with its exploration of first loves, mental health, displacement, social class and sex through the experiences of Irish students Marianne and Connell.
Aside from Rooney’s generation-defining writing, the success of the series was also down to incredible performances by its lead stars, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal.
So it comes as absolutely no surprise that the Emmys 2020 nomination list includes four nods to Normal People.
Mescal is nominated for outstanding lead actor in a limited series, while Lenny Abrahamson is up for outstanding directing for a limited series, Sally Rooney and Alice Birch for outstanding writing for a limited series and Louise Kiely for outstanding casting for a limited series.
Despite her compelling performance as complex Marianne, Edgar-Jones didn’t receive a nomination. But she was full of joy over her co-star and good friend’s first Emmy award nomination.
Sharing a photo of Mescal and Abrahamson, she captioned it: “I could not be more proud of these two utterly incredible people, working with you both has been one of the greatest joys of my life. Also huge congrats to @louisekielycasting, you’re incredible, and also Sally and Alice and @element_pictures, we smashed it.”
Mescal has commented on the post, writing: “You are the best person. Properly weeping x.”
He has also shared his own reaction, calling Edgar-Jones an “extraordinary talent”.
Uploading a meme of Connell to Instagram, he captioned it: “My actual face right now! Thank you to absolutely everyone @element_pictures, @hulu and @bbcthree! Lenny I will forever been indebted to you. @daisyedgarjones this only exists because of you and extraordinary talent end of! Thank you for all your beautiful messages I’m gonna go away and cry now x.”
Basically: Mescal is crying a lot right now, and understandably so.
Twitter has also united in sharing its excited reaction to the news. The BBC Three account has shared a screenshot of the scene where Connell breaks down in tears while discussing his depression with a counsellor – a standout moment in the series, praised for breaking the taboo around men talking about mental health.
“Give @mescal_paul the Emmy for this scene alone,” the tweet reads.
Speaking for fans everywhere, the account also tweeted: It’s @mescal_paul’s world, we’re all just living in it.”
You can find the full list of the Emmys 2020 nominations here. The winners will be announced when the ceremony takes place on 21 September 2020. In the meantime, you can watch Normal People for the fifth time on iPlayer.
