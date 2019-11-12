Este Haim is fed up of those sexist ‘bass face’ memes, and rightly so

Haim has called out the sexism of those ‘bass face’ memes that have circulated the internet since the band released their hit debut album Days Are Gone in 2013.

Speaking in an NME interview, the musician made it clear that she doesn’t think a male bassist would be under the same scrutiny.

Her sister Alana opened the conversation by saying the band is still subjected to everyday sexism.

“People give us backhanded compliments, like, ‘Oh, wow, you can really play,’” she says. “It’s like, ‘What? What the fuck else would I be doing?’”