Season two of HBO’s Euphoria may have been postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but according to Zendaya, we might not have to wait as long as we’d feared to see the show’s characters back on our screens.
The coronavirus pandemic has played havoc with TV production schedules across the world. Because of social distancing measures, limitations on travel and restrictions on live audiences, plenty of our favourite shows have had to delay or postpone their production for the time being.
HBO’s hit show Euphoria hasn’t been exempt from the impact of coronavirus, as production on season two of the show had to be suspended in March due to the pandemic.
Since then, we haven’t heard anything about when we can expect things to get underway again – but the show’s star Zendaya has teased the possibility of some “bridge” episodes to satisfy our Euphoria-obsession in the meantime.
Speaking in a new cover interview with InStyle, Zendaya explained that, although she was missing her character and the second season of the show was written and waiting to go, the cast and crew weren’t going to restart production until it was completely safe to so do.
“I do miss Rue. She’s like my little sister in a lot of ways, and going back to that character is a home base for me,” she said. “There is a beautiful second season that has been written, but in order to do it the way we want to do it, we need to wait until it’s safer.”
She added: “There is an idea to do a couple of bridge episodes that can be shot safely but aren’t necessarily part of season two. So hopefully, we will be able to do those in the coming months. I can’t wait.”
Intrigued yet? Although we don’t know much more about these mysterious “bridge” episodes, we’re guessing they’ll be recorded without the need for too many cast and crew members in one location.
That could mean we’re more likely to see single-character narratives, or see episodes which are shot over a video platform such as Zoom, as other TV shows have done.
If you’ve yet to watch Euphoria, you might want to get on it. The show has been a massive hit in both the US and the UK, and has been praised for it’s honest and raw portrayal of topics including abuse, anxiety and addiction. The story is told from the perspective of 17-year-old Rue, a recovering drug addict struggling to rebuild a life for herself outside of her addiction.
At the end of season one, we saw Rue relapse after three months of trying to be sober. She also decides not to run away from her family with her friend and love interest Jules (despite suggesting they leave in the first place).
All in all then, there’s plenty of plot points left for the producers to play with as they put together the all new “bridge” episodes – we’ll just have to wait and see what path they choose to explore.
Euphoria season one is available to watch now on Sky, NOW TV and Amazon Prime.
