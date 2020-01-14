Eva Longoria responds to pledge to double Latino representation in Hollywood by 2030

Actor Eva Longoria has thrown her support behind a bold new initiative to double Latino representation in Hollywood within the next decade.

The endeavour, dubbed LA Collab, is being spearheaded by Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti, alongside Mitu Networks founder Beatriz Acevedo and AEM president Ivette Rodriguez to “empower the next generation of Latinx leaders”, according to Variety.

Longoria is joined by Zoe Saldana, J.J. Abrams, Eli Roth, Devon Franklin and Jason Blum, who have all spoken out in support of the project, which has already raised a quarter of a million dollars to finance a range of film, TV and podcast development deals and projects intended to increase opportunities for Latino filmmakers, writers, actors and crew members.