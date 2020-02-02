Eva Mendes had the best response to a troll who said she was “getting old”

When it comes to the beauty standards society imposes on women, there’s one particularly pervasive taboo which continues to fuel unnecessary criticism of women’s bodies: ageing.

Despite the fact that, as we all know, ageing is a completely natural (and unavoidable) thing, the idea that a woman would show signs of ageing – or, shock horror, even embrace it – is one that society continues to struggle with. God forbid a woman dare to step outside with a wrinkle on her face!

This attitude towards ageing reared its ugly head yet again over the weekend, when a troll took to Eva Mendes’ latest Instagram post to comment: “she’s getting old”. But lucky for us, Mendes was having none of it – and her incredible response is now going viral.