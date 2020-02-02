Eva Mendes had the best response to a troll who said she was “getting old”
- Posted by
- Lauren Geall
- Published
When a troll decided to comment on Eva Mendes’ Instagram saying the star is “getting old”, the actor used the opportunity to teach the internet a lesson about why she’s grateful to be growing older – and her comments were seriously powerful.
When it comes to the beauty standards society imposes on women, there’s one particularly pervasive taboo which continues to fuel unnecessary criticism of women’s bodies: ageing.
Despite the fact that, as we all know, ageing is a completely natural (and unavoidable) thing, the idea that a woman would show signs of ageing – or, shock horror, even embrace it – is one that society continues to struggle with. God forbid a woman dare to step outside with a wrinkle on her face!
This attitude towards ageing reared its ugly head yet again over the weekend, when a troll took to Eva Mendes’ latest Instagram post to comment: “she’s getting old”. But lucky for us, Mendes was having none of it – and her incredible response is now going viral.
“Yes, you’re right,” she replied. “Thank God I’m getting old. That means I’m still here.”
She continued: “I’m gonna be 46 soon and I’m grateful every day that I’m ageing. Was your comment supposed to make me feel bad? It didn’t. It makes me feel grateful. So thank you for the reminder that I’m still here.”
Mendes also responded to a comment which called out the troll’s choice of ‘insult’, which referred to it as “woman on woman negativity”,
“I hear ya on the woman on woman negativity sis,” Mendes replied. “Let’s make it all about love in 2020. So thanks for sending the love!!!! Sending it right back!!!!!!”
Ageism is a particularly prevalent issue in Hollywood, so it’s great to see Mendes speaking out in response to this kind of comment. A 2016 survey of over 2,000 Hollywood films by Polygraph found that women are increasingly marginalised in Hollywood as they age, with women between the ages of 22 and 31 speaking 38% of all the female dialogue – a figure which fell to 31% after the age of 32 and to 20% for actors aged 42-65. Importantly – but not surprisingly – those results were completely the opposite for men.
Mendes isn’t the first celebrity to challenge the negative association society has with ageing, and encourage her fans to be grateful for the process. Earlier this year, actor and activist Jameela Jamil took to Twitter to remind her followers that ageing is a “privilege” that many people actually don’t get to experience.
“I would just like to say, that as someone who has been chronically ill my whole life, and had cancer twice, I find it EXTREMELY offensive that there is a cultural taboo around ageing,” she wrote. “Those of us who fight for our lives and those who lost that fight young deserve more respect.
“It is a sickness of our society to look at ageing as anything other than an achievement/privilege,” she concluded.
Singer songwriter Pink also threw her hat into the ring in 2018, calling ageing a “blessing” and urging her fans to celebrate the ‘signs’ of ageing as symbols of a life well lived.
“I am of the mindset that it’s a blessing to grow old,” she wrote. “That if your face has lines around your eyes and mouth it means you’ve laughed a lot. I pray I look older in 10 years, cause that will mean I’m alive.”
Image: Getty