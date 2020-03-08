Eva Mendes just nailed why Instagram can be such a “hurtful” platform for women
- Lauren Geall
Actor and businesswoman Eva Mendes has spoken about why she is careful about the way she portrays herself on social media – and asked her followers to call her out on “bullshit” when necessary.
Eva Mendes’ Instagram is always a breath of fresh air.
As well as her candid and authentic posts and captions, the actor and businesswoman isn’t afraid to engage in conversation with her fans, regularly replying to comments left underneath her photos. And her latest interaction proves the power of this approach.
It all started when a fan told Mendes she looked “amazing” in her latest Instagram photo, which was a campaign shot from her clothing collection with New York & Company. Of course, Mendes’ Instagram is full of compliments just like this – but that didn’t stop her from replying to the comment with a powerful message.
“Thank you for saying this. I take so much joy from connecting to other women,” she wrote. “It means so much to me. Even just a quick exchange.
“I struggle with social media, but I love the constant connection with women. I try to post responsibly, and I try to make sure I don’t portray myself in a way that makes other women feel bad. Instagram can be hurtful in that way.”
Mendes then went on to tackle Instagram’s ‘perfection myth’, making it clear that the photo she had posted had been edited professionally.
“This is actually a campaign shot and it was retouched,” she added. “I want women to know that. I want women to know it takes a lot for me to look this way, and that I struggle with food among many other things.
“So thank you again for your comment, and feel free to call me out on bullshit if you see it.”
As we’ve already mentioned, this isn’t the first time Mendes has used her social media platform to spread a powerful message. Last month, the actor and businesswoman made headlines for her response to a troll who tried to age-shame her.
“Thank God I’m getting old. That means I’m still here,” she wrote in response to the comment, which said: “She’s getting old”.
“I’m gonna be 46 soon and I’m grateful every day that I’m ageing. Was your comment supposed to make me feel bad? It didn’t. It makes me feel grateful. So thank you for the reminder that I’m still here.”
