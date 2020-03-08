Eva Mendes just nailed why Instagram can be such a “hurtful” platform for women

Eva Mendes’ Instagram is always a breath of fresh air.

As well as her candid and authentic posts and captions, the actor and businesswoman isn’t afraid to engage in conversation with her fans, regularly replying to comments left underneath her photos. And her latest interaction proves the power of this approach.

It all started when a fan told Mendes she looked “amazing” in her latest Instagram photo, which was a campaign shot from her clothing collection with New York & Company. Of course, Mendes’ Instagram is full of compliments just like this – but that didn’t stop her from replying to the comment with a powerful message.

“Thank you for saying this. I take so much joy from connecting to other women,” she wrote. “It means so much to me. Even just a quick exchange.