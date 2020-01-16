There is a very good reason why Eva Mendes hasn’t been in a movie since 2014
- Posted by
- Jessica Rapana
- Published
Eva Mendes just explained why she hasn’t been in a film since 2014, but she shouldn’t have to.
Eva Mendes’ last film was in 2014.
It was called Lost River and was directed by her husband, Ryan Gosling.
Since then, she has given birth to and raised two children – Esmeralda, five, and Amada, three – revelled in a marriage to one of the world’s hottest men and launched her own fashion line. In other words, she hasn’t exactly been twiddling her thumbs.
However, her fans – one in particular – wanted answers. “When the fans going to see u in some new movies?” someone commented on her Instagram.
Mendes responded: “Hi! When there’s something worthwhile to be a part of.”
She explained, “As a mother now, there are many roles I won’t do. There are many subject matters that I don’t want to be involved with, so it limits my choices and I’m fine with that. I have to set an example for my girls now.”
“But no worry I got some side hustles. Ha! Thanks for asking. All the best for 2020.”
Her response is similar to comments she made just last year. She told E!, “Now that I’m older and that I’m a mother, I would obviously choose my roles differently. I’m just a walking example [for my daughters] and I take that very seriously so it would have to be something that feels appropriate and that would still be fun for me. It’s a lot of parameters, you know?” We do.
In 2013, Mendes launched her own fashion line – Eva by Eva Mendes – with New York & Company, which she continues to work on.
Last year, she also told E! that she had considered returning to acting but that she was “just so obsessed with my kids that I don’t want to leave them.”
Obviously, Mendes shouldn’t have to explain herself here.
At the end of the day, whether she has films or side hustles in the works is really no one else’s business.
However, those people who have been losing sleep over her career prospects can now rest easy knowing she is making a conscious choice to focus on her family, her side hustles and biding her time.
Thanks for asking. All the best for 2020.
Image: Getty