There is a very good reason why Eva Mendes hasn’t been in a movie since 2014

Eva Mendes’ last film was in 2014.

It was called Lost River and was directed by her husband, Ryan Gosling.

Since then, she has given birth to and raised two children – Esmeralda, five, and Amada, three – revelled in a marriage to one of the world’s hottest men and launched her own fashion line. In other words, she hasn’t exactly been twiddling her thumbs.

However, her fans – one in particular – wanted answers. “When the fans going to see u in some new movies?” someone commented on her Instagram.

Mendes responded: “Hi! When there’s something worthwhile to be a part of.”