Eva Mendes gently explains why she doesn’t want to talk about Ryan Gosling

“During these times, I’m so confused about what to post so I’m going to post things that move me in hopes that they move you as well. Since I don’t post about my immediate family, and it feels so wrong to post about work, here you go…” she shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of a painting.

Mendes added: “This is one of my favorite pieces of art from one of my favorite artist René Magritte. I’ve always loved this one and it feels especially relevant right now. sending lots of love out there.”

After reading her caption, though, one fan decided they weren’t all that interested in learning more about Magritte’s artistic abilities. Instead, they asked Mendes why she doesn’t post about Gosling or their children.

Her response was succinct, unwaveringly polite, and thoroughly to-the-point.