Eva Mendes gently explains why she doesn’t want to talk about Ryan Gosling
- Posted by
- Kayleigh Dray
- Published
A fan asked Eva Mendes why she never posts about her partner, and her response was succinct and to the point.
They might be one of Hollywood’s power couples, but Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes don’t exactly hit the celebrity party circuit the way many celebrities do. Indeed, they are rarely spotted on the red carpet together – and, while Mendes is a savvy Instagram user, she doesn’t post about her partner or their two daughters on social media. Ever.
It’s something which came up over the weekend, when – during the coronavirus lockdown – Mendes admitted that she’s finding it hard to know what to share on social media in a bid to boost people’s spirits.
“During these times, I’m so confused about what to post so I’m going to post things that move me in hopes that they move you as well. Since I don’t post about my immediate family, and it feels so wrong to post about work, here you go…” she shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of a painting.
Mendes added: “This is one of my favorite pieces of art from one of my favorite artist René Magritte. I’ve always loved this one and it feels especially relevant right now. sending lots of love out there.”
After reading her caption, though, one fan decided they weren’t all that interested in learning more about Magritte’s artistic abilities. Instead, they asked Mendes why she doesn’t post about Gosling or their children.
Her response was succinct, unwaveringly polite, and thoroughly to-the-point.
“I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids,” explained Mendes. “I’ll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are still so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent. And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give me consent.”
She continued: “As far as Ryan and I, it just works for us this way, To stay private.”
Mendes went on to reassure her fans that she doesn’t “mind explaining” herself on social media.
“I don’t mind explaining myself sometimes. I care about people and their questions,” she replied to another follower’s comment. “So I’m happy to answer honestly. But thanks for saying thanks! Sending you lots of love out there.”
Gosling and Mendes have been together since 2011, when they starred opposite one another in The Place Beyond The Pines.
And, while they don’t often talk about one another, Gosling made headlines when – during his Golden Globes acceptance speech for Best Actor in La La Land – he thanked his partner for staying home and holding the fort so that he could have “one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film”.
“You don’t get to be up here without standing on the shoulders of a mountain of people,” he said, “and there’s just no time to thank everyone I just would like to try and thank one person properly and say that while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer.”
Gosling added: “If she hadn’t have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So, sweetheart, thank you.
“To my daughters, Amada and Esmeralda, I love you and if I may I’d like to dedicate this to the memory of her brother, Juan Carlos Mendez.”
Images: Getty