Nathalie Emmanuel isn’t here for anyone trolling her over Fast 9’s coronavirus delay

Hannah-Rose Yee
Some commenters willfully misinterpreted her message of condolences, but the actor wasn’t going to allow it.

They’re calling it the day that cinema died.

12 March 2020 was the date that film companies around the world pulled their movies from the schedule. First, it was announced that John Krasinksi and Emily Blunt’s horror sequel A Quiet Place II was being delayed, then it was time for Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae’s romantic comedy The Lovebirds to be quietly taken from the release schedule. 

Later, Disney announced that Mulan would be pulled for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic on the very night that the film held its London premiere.

One of the biggest announcements, though, was that Fast 9, the much-anticipated latest iteration in the Vin Diesel-helmed action franchise would be moving back an entire year until May 2021. Stars of the film, including Nathalie Emmanuel, announced the news with compassion and disappointment on social media.

“We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga,” Emmanuel, who joined the franchise as hacker Ramsey in Furious 7 in 2015, juggling filming the series with Game Of Thrones. “That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film,” Emmanuel added. “It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May.” 

Emmanuel continued that rescheduling the movie was sad news for everyone involved, but that they were doing it to protect the health of the Fast family.

“While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration.”

In the body of her Instagram post, Emmanuel added that it was a “shame” that they had to delay the film, “but in these strange times it’s better to be on the side of caution”. 

“The priority is everyone’s healthy and safety,” she added. “Wash your hands guys…” 

EW YORK, NY - APRIL 03: Nathalie Emmanuel, Emilia Clarke and Sophie Turner attend the 'Game Of Thrones' Season 8 NY Premiere on April 3, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)
Nathalie Emmanuel with her Game of Thrones co-stars Emilia Clarke and Sophie Turner.

Not everyone responded to her message of empathy positively, though. Some trolls got involved in the comment section of Emmanuel’s Instagram post to vent at her about delaying the film.

“More like the fact that if they release it now, no one will come to see it and they will lose money,” one fan responded. Another added: “If it wasn’t patronising enough by lying to us first by making it out to be a safety thing, the post then ends by telling us to wash our hands as if we’re dirty people.”

Emmanuel wasn’t going to listen to any trolling, though. “Everyone needs to be washing their hands mate,” she responded. “I’m certainly not dirty but I am washing my hands regularly. So hush your gums about me trying to imply everyone is dirty cha!” 

Fast And Furious 8: Michelle Rodriguez reverse parks without the help of a man
Fast And Furious : Michelle Rodriguez stars alongside Emmanuel in the series.

But that wasn’t enough. The trolls responded, taking umbrage at the fact that Emmanuel had used the word “guys” in her caption. As in, you know, a way of talking about a collective of people. Not as a gendered supposition. But still, trolls going to troll. “That’s not only sexist but a shocking generalisation to make,” they wrote.

Emmanuel’s put down was perfect. “Lol I didn’t mean guys as in men,” she said. “I meant guys as in everyone… Like ‘hey guys welcome to my YouTube channel…’ I’m pretty sure that’s just a greeting for everyone. Although I reckon you just wanna fight today innit?”

Emmanuel is right. Everyone should be washing their hands, and everyone should be staying as safe as possible in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

That includes, unfortunately, delaying that date at the cinema to see Fast 9 (or Mulan, or A Quiet Place II, or No Time To Die.) Films can wait, your health and safety comes first. 

Hannah-Rose Yee

Hannah-Rose Yee is a writer based in London. You can find her on the internet talking about movies, television and Chris Pine.

