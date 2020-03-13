Nathalie Emmanuel isn’t here for anyone trolling her over Fast 9’s coronavirus delay

Emmanuel continued that rescheduling the movie was sad news for everyone involved, but that they were doing it to protect the health of the Fast family.

“While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration.”

In the body of her Instagram post, Emmanuel added that it was a “shame” that they had to delay the film, “but in these strange times it’s better to be on the side of caution”.

“The priority is everyone’s healthy and safety,” she added. “Wash your hands guys…”