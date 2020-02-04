We’ve all been there. You shut your front door after a long day at work, stumble down the hallway to make a couple of tea and find yourself looking at someone you barely recognise in the little mirror you’ve positioned on the wall – yourself. Despite having spent the day sat at your desk (and trying to move as little as possible), you find your mascara smudged halfway down your face, your hair knotted on top of your head and your under-eye bags no longer even remotely disguised beneath your concealer. “Have I really looked like this all day?!” you think, wiping at the black dust gathered around your eyelids.

Chances are, if you’re a woman who chooses to wear make-up into work, you’ve had this experience. Yes, there’s something great and empowering about dressing up and doing your make-up to head into work, but that doesn’t mean you’ve got the time to top it all up at lunchtime and keep it looking “pristine” throughout the day.