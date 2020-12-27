In a new interview with The Guardian, the mental health advocate opened up about the dread she experienced the night before appearing on television during the first lockdown. She recalled lying awake in bed, consumed with panic at the prospect of what she had to do the next day.

“Intellectually, I know I’m going to be OK,” she explained. “But my body goes into panic. It’s a whole PTSD thing, feeling unsafe in certain spaces. I worry something is going to go wrong or I’ll be judged, and I go into catastrophe mode.”

Instead of viewing her condition through a negative lens, however, Cotton went on to acknowledge the complexity of her mind.

“I have a really big imagination, which is amazing – it allows me to write and be creative,” she continued. “But it also sends me to bad places, from where I can’t get back.”