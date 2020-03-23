Remarkable Women Awards: Fearne Cotton wins Mental Health Advocate award

Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards celebrates the incredible Fearne Cotton.

But Cotton doesn’t stop there. When she’s not podcasting, she’s speaking candidly on social media about her own experiences with mental health, from her night-time panic attacks to dealing with anxiety and depression. And that’s what makes Cotton such the perfect recipient for The Hope & Glory Mental Health Advocate award, which recognises a woman who is a champion for the current narrative on mental health.

Accepting her award, Fearne said: “Stylist, thank you so much for this award. It is a very British thing to say one doesn’t feel ‘remarkable’, but I think we need to start believing that we ALL are. “The things I’m able to celebrate about myself these days are honesty and empathy, two qualities I value deeply. The work I do is founded in the truth and connection to others and that feels like a privilege. “I don’t think what I do is necessarily remarkable but it is very honest, and in my industry that isn’t always celebrated or ubiquitous. I massively appreciate this nod to what I’m doing as I really feel I’ve only just gotten started.”

