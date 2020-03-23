Remarkable Women Awards: Fearne Cotton wins Mental Health Advocate award

Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards celebrates the incredible Fearne Cotton.
The conversation around mental health has shifted completely over the last couple of years. Thanks to the work of tireless advocates breaking down the stigma surrounding conditions such as anxiety and depression, it’s become more acceptable than ever to speak openly about our mental health, and admit when we’re not feeling OK.
One of the women at the forefront of the mental health conversation in the UK is the TV and radio presenter Fearne Cotton. Since she launched her Happy Place podcast at the beginning of 2018, Cotton has provided a platform for some incredibly honest and important conversations about how we navigate issues surrounding mental health with guests including Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain, Elizabeth Day, Hillary Rodham Clinton and Jada Pinkett Smith.
But Cotton doesn’t stop there. When she’s not podcasting, she’s speaking candidly on social media about her own experiences with mental health, from her night-time panic attacks to dealing with anxiety and depression.
And that’s what makes Cotton such the perfect recipient for The Hope & Glory Mental Health Advocate award, which recognises a woman who is a champion for the current narrative on mental health.
Accepting her award, Fearne said: “Stylist, thank you so much for this award. It is a very British thing to say one doesn’t feel ‘remarkable’, but I think we need to start believing that we ALL are.
“The things I’m able to celebrate about myself these days are honesty and empathy, two qualities I value deeply. The work I do is founded in the truth and connection to others and that feels like a privilege.
“I don’t think what I do is necessarily remarkable but it is very honest, and in my industry that isn’t always celebrated or ubiquitous. I massively appreciate this nod to what I’m doing as I really feel I’ve only just gotten started.”
REMARKABLE WOMEN AWARDS 2020: FULL WINNERS LIST
Sharon Horgan: Woman of the Year
Fearne Cotton: The Hope & Grace award for Mental Health Advocate
Waad Al-Kateab: The Remarkable Strength Award
Jorja Smith: Musician of the Year
Samira Ahmed: The Glass Ceiling Award
Margaret Atwood: Icon of the Year
Sinead Burke: Change-maker of the Year
Caroline Criado Perez: Equality Champion of the Year
Dina Asher-Smith: Sports Star of the Year
Adwoa Aboah: Mentor of the Year
Sian Clifford: Actor of the Year
Lizzie Carr: Inspiration of the Year
Pictures: Sarah Brick