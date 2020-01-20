Fearne Cotton gets real about night-time anxiety, and her comments are so relatable

A lack of sleep, as all too many of us will be aware, can make us feel less able to rationalise worries or irrational thoughts. As such, it can trigger negative thoughts, anxiety and depression – which, in turn, can make it more difficult for us to sleep.

As Mind UK puts it on their website: “Poor sleep leads to worrying. Worrying leads to poor sleep. Worrying about sleep is like your mind trying to fight itself. That’s a horrible place to be.”

In order to protect her mental health during this time, Cotton has been focusing on small and attainable goals, the first of which has been to create a sleep sanctuary for herself, and keep to regular bedtimes whenever she can – a decision which her family has supported wholeheartedly.

“[My husband] has been so bloody lovely by letting me sleep in my stepson’s room when he’s not in, so I can catch up,” she said. “I feel very lucky to have such a brilliant human in my life who I know I can lean on.”