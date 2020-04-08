One aspect most experts seem to agree on, in terms of understanding our own emotions, is that we shouldn’t repress the urge to cry. Research has shown suppressing tears, especially chronically, can increase chances of suffering from mental health problems. “The very fact that we cry suggests that we do need to cry,” says Tallis. “It does seem if one surrenders to it, usually at the end, there is a feeling that perhaps something necessary has happened.” Plus, it helps come to terms with, and find meaning in, our emotions. “If we don’t access our emotions, we’re less likely to have a level of experience that involves deep feeling, and that’s when it becomes more difficult to process traumatic things,” says Tallis. There’s also evidence that crying is beneficial when we’re alone because it lies at the heart of being self-aware. “The tears force you to focus on the thing that’s bothering you, and that might to lead to a better cognitive understanding,” confirms Bylsma.

Here’s the thing: sometimes we will make it through difficult moments without tears, and then sometimes we’ll break a glass or get down to the last bag of crisps and we’ll end up wailing. Christie says it’s normal if the ‘little’ things are currently unleashing tears unexpectedly. “I hope that people are able to be tender with themselves about that,” she says. “We’re experiencing all kinds of sorrow and grief right now: for our daily lives, for people we know –and for the world in general.”

It’s why it’s hard to settle on a mode of being at the moment: worry, anger, panic, helplessness, sadness, uncertainty. (Interestingly, research says uncertainty is more stressful than ‘knowing’ something bad will happen, which could also explain our heightened emotions). Our hearts are heavy and, for me, even the OK and lighthearted moments are laced with overwhelming and searing moments of perspective and gratitude as I search for specks of positivity in all of this. And yes, sometimes the big questions creep in: will life ever be the same?

Oh, and as for that lump we feel when tears are imminent? “It’s the opposite of a lump,” says Christie. “The throat muscles are working to get as much oxygen as possible as the body knows it’s in distress. When you try and swallow, the throat resists, holding itself open to bring you much-needed air – and that’s what creates the sensation of a lump.” Perhaps this is the most helpful way to think of crying right now: that it’s not an obstruction, or a weakness, but a powerful passage to calm.