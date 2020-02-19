“As we head into Primary Season, we want to do our small part in supporting female candidates,” an email from MMLafleur read. “We never purport that clothes help move the needle on female representation, but we want to do our part to make things a tiny bit easier.”

The news was met with celebration on social media, with many women who are running in the 2020 elections putting up their hands for MMLafleur’s styling service. (The caveat, as co-founder of organisation Run For Something Amanda Litman pointed out, is to make sure that accepting their services is allowed under your particular campaign rules.)

“They came to my rescue last month,” wrote congressional candidate Renee Hoyos on Twitter. “I was in DC for some meetings and realised that I left my suits at home. They found me a nice dress that complimented the accessories I brought and I was on my way!”