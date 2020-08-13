People

7 brilliant female comedians to follow on Instagram

Lauren Geall
A woman laughing at a comedian on social media

In need of a laugh? These hilarious Instagram accounts from some of our favourite female comedians are a great place to start.

The coronavirus pandemic may have made physical stand-up difficult to facilitate for the time being, but that hasn’t stopped many comedians taking to social media to share their hilarity with their followers.

From quarantine-inspired Zoom sets to impromptu Instagram live shows, female comedians have been absolutely killing it during lockdown.

At a time when we’re all in need of a laugh, their presence on our social media feeds has certainly been a welcome one. And as we ease out of lockdown and navigate this strange ‘new normal,’ their hilarious takes on mask wearing, social distancing and post-lockdown behaviour are a comforting distraction from everything that’s going on in the world.

So without further ado, here are some of our favourite female comedians who are absolutely smashing it on Instagram right now – you can thank us later.

  • Sarah Cooper

    If you don’t recognise Sarah Cooper’s name, you’re bound to have seen at least one of her videos floating around social media over the last couple of months. Famous for her incredible lip-syncs to Donald Trump’s speeches, Cooper knows just how to hit the nail on the head when it comes to combining social commentary and comedy.

    FOLLOW HERE

  • London Hughes

    If you’re a fan of London Hughes’ podcast London Actually, you’ll want to check out her Instagram. Alongside impromptu sketches (this Coachella-themed one is definitely worth a watch) she also speaks out about important social issues including racism and police brutality.

    FOLLOW HERE

  • Ziwe Fumodoh

    Ziwe Fumodoh’s weekly Instagram live shows see the comedian quizzing her guests on all things race. With questions including “how many Black friends do you have?” and “what do you qualitatively like about Black people?” and guests including Alison Roman and Rose McGowan, her animated eye rolls and dead-pan stares make for a show which is equal parts hilarious and uncomfortable in the best way.

    FOLLOW HER

  • Aisling Bea

    Famous for her regular TV appearances and Bafta-award winning role in This Way Up, it’s no secret that we’re a little bit obsessed with Aisling Bea. If you’re looking for hilarious takes on pop-culture and newsworthy debates, Bea’s Instagram account is the place to be. 

    FOLLOW HER

  • Nadirah Pierre

    Stand-up comedian and social media star Nadiarh Pierre has built a massive following for her satirical takes on life as a Black Muslim woman in Newark, New Jersey. Tackling subjects from body positivity to racism and discrimination, Pierre uses her natural ability to make people laugh while raising awareness of the things that matter.

    FOLLOW HER

  • Ellie Taylor

    Famous for her appearances on The Mash Report and 8 out of 10 Cats, Ellie Taylor’s Instagram is jam-packed with hilarious titbits and brilliantly honest moments from everyday life – this sketch imagining what might happen when we first go back to restaurants post-coronavirus is so good.

    FOLLOW HER

  • Jenny Yang

    Jenny Yang’s Instagram is brilliant in its own right, but it’s her Animal Crossing stand-up live show Comedy Crossing where her comedy really shines. Featuring a series of different comedic guests every week, Yang’s cute and funny takes on quarantine life are great to watch.

    FOLLOW HER

