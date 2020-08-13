7 brilliant female comedians to follow on Instagram
- Lauren Geall
In need of a laugh? These hilarious Instagram accounts from some of our favourite female comedians are a great place to start.
The coronavirus pandemic may have made physical stand-up difficult to facilitate for the time being, but that hasn’t stopped many comedians taking to social media to share their hilarity with their followers.
From quarantine-inspired Zoom sets to impromptu Instagram live shows, female comedians have been absolutely killing it during lockdown.
At a time when we’re all in need of a laugh, their presence on our social media feeds has certainly been a welcome one. And as we ease out of lockdown and navigate this strange ‘new normal,’ their hilarious takes on mask wearing, social distancing and post-lockdown behaviour are a comforting distraction from everything that’s going on in the world.
So without further ado, here are some of our favourite female comedians who are absolutely smashing it on Instagram right now – you can thank us later.
Sarah Cooper
London Hughes
Ziwe Fumodoh
Aisling Bea
Nadirah Pierre
Ellie Taylor
Jenny Yang
