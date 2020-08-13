7 brilliant female comedians to follow on Instagram

The coronavirus pandemic may have made physical stand-up difficult to facilitate for the time being, but that hasn’t stopped many comedians taking to social media to share their hilarity with their followers.

From quarantine-inspired Zoom sets to impromptu Instagram live shows, female comedians have been absolutely killing it during lockdown.

At a time when we’re all in need of a laugh, their presence on our social media feeds has certainly been a welcome one. And as we ease out of lockdown and navigate this strange ‘new normal,’ their hilarious takes on mask wearing, social distancing and post-lockdown behaviour are a comforting distraction from everything that’s going on in the world.