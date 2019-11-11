Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke wants to play James Bond, and we’re very here for it

For a long time now, the role of James Bond has remained a sacred casting reserved for a small group of white male actors. As we’ve seen more and more diversity on-screen in other areas of the film and TV industries, the casting of James Bond – who has long been seen as a cornerstone of British culture – has continued to stay the same.

That’s why, when we heard that a black, female actor could be taking on the role of 007 in the next bond film, we were pretty damn excited. Lashana Lynch, who has recently appeared in Captain Marvel, is set to take on the role of 007 in 2020, as James Bond (played by Daniel Craig) retires from service.

She’s not technically a “female James Bond” – the character of James Bond is set to slip quietly into retirement – but she’s still a female actor stepping into a leading role in one of the most iconic film franchises of all time (with a script spruced-up by Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, no less), and that’s a pretty big deal.