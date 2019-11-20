More than half of American men don’t feel “comfortable” with a female president

The research is fascinating, but it’s not exactly groundbreaking. We know that Americans, and in particular American men, have a problem with electing a female leader. They had a problem with electing one in 2016 when, even though Hillary Clinton had the more polished and experienced campaign, the senator lost the election to Donald Trump. Clinton was, incidentally, the first woman to run for president as part of a major party in the history of American politics.

But where does this research leave us now, in 2019, on the eve of the 2020 elections? A record number of women are running for the opportunity to stand for president next year, including Warren and Kamala Harris. And yet even though Warren is widely considered to be one of the best of the Democrat candidates, she’s still the victim of some pretty galling sexism.

Just last week, actually, Warren was asked at a campaign event how she hoped to get men to vote for her. (Nobody is asking male candidates these questions, by the way. Nobody is bounding up to Bernie Sanders and asking him how he hopes to secure the female vote.)

“How about we give them a tough, smart woman to vote for?” Warren responded. “I’m out here every day trying to talk to people about [my campaign platform], trying to bring more people in the fight – but if you’ve got ideas… I was told what I needed to do was smile more.” Here, Warren cracked a sarcastic grin, while the audience broke into laughter and applause.