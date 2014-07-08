Sex trafficking photo series uncovers grim reality of prostitution and abuse

A hard-hitting photo series digs beneath the surface of sex trafficking in Europe to uncover the grim reality of daily life for hundreds of women caught in a vicious circle of prostitution and abuse.

Photographer Elena Perlino began documenting the plight of women who are trafficked between Nigeria and Italy in 2005, after noticing an increase of young African women working on the streets when she was commuting through the Italian city of Turin.

Nigeria is among the top eight countries with the highest human trafficking rates in the world, according to research by the United Nations.