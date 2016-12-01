“Why are women such doormats when it comes to friendship?”

Is there such a thing as being too polite or too nice?

I suspect there is and that a lot of women step over the line a lot of the time.

I’m not just talking about being too British or saying sorry too much or saying “excuse me” when someone else has stepped on the front of your foot with their sharpest stiletto heel (although we do all these things too when we absolutely don’t need to).

No, I’m talking about women being too polite to each other.

For my podcast Dear Viv, which answers questions about life and the universe, one of the things that comes up all the time is what to do when you want to stop being friends with someone who’s making you feel rubbish.

People tell stories of friends who monopolise their time with no reciprocation, who call them repeatedly in the middle of the night just to moan and whinge, who expect them to change their plans whenever they demand it. I often find myself thinking: “Wow. This person wants to stay with a toxic friend just for the sake of being polite. That’s mad.”