The most powerful feminist moments of 2019

This powerful and emotionally-charged video (as a matter of fact, it reduced editor-in-chief Lisa Smosarski to tears) wraps up some of 2019’s most iconic feminist moments.

Here, we reveal the stories behind the footage…

1) Serena Williams vows to never stop fighting for equality

When Serena Williams lost to Simona Halep in this year’s Wimbledon final, she found herself under fire from critics – including tennis legend Billie Jean King – who suggested the 23-time Grand Slam champion should take a break from activism to give more of her attention to tennis.

Williams, however, was quick to shut down that idea.

“The day I stop fighting for equality and for people that look like you and me will be the day I’m in my grave,” she said in her post-match interview.

2) Michelle Williams highlights the importance of equal pay at the 2019 Emmys

Just days after writer Adele Lim walked away from the Crazy Rich Asians sequel following a pay dispute, Michelle Williams took to the stage to accept the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for Fosse/Verdon at the 2019 Emmys.

Keen to use her moment in the spotlight to help other women, Williams began her impassioned acceptance speech by stating: “When you put value into a person, it empowers that person to get in touch with their own inherent value and then where do they put that value?”

She continued: “The next time a woman, and especially a woman of colour, because she stands to make 52 cents on the dollar compared to her white male counterparts, tells you what she needs in order to do her job, listen to her, believe her, because one day she might stand in front of you and say thank you for allowing her to succeed because of her workplace environment — and not in spite of it.”

