“I’d like to be able to raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency,” FKA twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, told the Times.

In one incident cited in the lawsuit, LaBeouf allegedly assaulted his then-girlfriend at a gas station near Los Angeles. She says that he threw her against the car while screaming in her face. Other people were present at the time, but they did not step in to help her.

“I just thought to myself, no one is ever going to believe me,” Barnett says now. “I’m unconventional. And I’m a person of colour who is a female.”