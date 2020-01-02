Fleabag’s Andrew Scott just pointed out why “casual sex” is a dangerous term

Scott praised how Waller-Bridge addressed the subject in Fleabag. “In a way, that’s what Fleabag is about,” he said. “You can have incredibly potent, lifelong effects from meeting somebody over two weeks, or one week, or, you know, three hours. You go, ‘Oh my God, I learned something’.”

“I think if you’re going through that situation where you’re having casual sex with people, sometimes that’s what you need to do,” Scott continued, adding that casual sex can be a vital step towards “understanding our sexuality” and talking about intimacy without the “taboo”.

“You have to be able to make mistakes and you have to find out who you are,” Scott said, then quoting relationship expert Esther Perel: “[Perel] says this great thing about the beginning of long-term relationships to ‘bring your kinks early’, which I think is really such a wonderful thing.”

“It just means to have an understanding in the same way you have tastes in what kind of furniture you might buy that you go, ‘This is what I like’.”

