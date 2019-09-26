Levine has also revealed in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter that Ripley will be made into multiple seasons.

When asked if he envisions the show as a one-book-per-season series or if it will follow a show like Dexter in changing the narrative, Levine explained: “Ripley came to us with Steve Zaillian having optioned all five books. His original intent has been one book per season.”

The Ripley novels, written between 1955 and 1991, are already much-loved stories in the literary canon. The series follows the story of Tom Ripley, “a grifter” living in 1960s New York, who is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy and convince his vagabond son to return home. When he finds him, he embarks upon a new life with a new identity, albeit one marked by a complex web of deceit, fraud and murder.

The first novel, The Talented Mr. Ripley, was made into a hit 1999 film starring Matt Damon, Jude Law and Gwyneth Paltrow, while the lead character has been portrayed in other adaptations by actors like Alain Delon (Purple Noon), Dennis Hopper (The American Friend).